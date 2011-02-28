Anonymous put the Koch brothers on notice via a press release that said "[i]t has come to our attention that the brother, David and Charles Koch- the billionaire owners of Koch Industries-have long attempted to usurp American Democracy. Their actions to undermine the legitimate political process in Wisconsin are the final straw. Starting today we fight back."
Anonymous Joins Madison Protests
Mon Feb 28, 2011
