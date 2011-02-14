As an artist, I find this guys' work process to be downright pathetic and insulting.
He not only traces photos instead of just using them as reference, but he also swipes other artists' images, copies them, then claims it as his own.
Then to top it off, he recycles his art like it's going out of style...which is another asshole move.
Greg Land Traces, Swipes and Recycles His Work
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Feb 13, 2011 10:21 PM
As an artist, I find this guys' work process to be downright pathetic and insulting.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment