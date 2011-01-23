Newsvine

God Answers Prayers of Paralyzed Little Boy

Seeded by Anathema6205 View Original Article: The Onion
Seeded on Sun Jan 23, 2011 12:33 PM
SAN FRANCISCO–For as long as he can remember, 7-year-old Timmy Yu has had one precious dream: From the bottom of his heart, he has hoped against hope that God would someday hear his prayer to walk again. Though many thought Timmy's heavenly plea would never be answered, his dream finally came true Monday, when the Lord personally responded to the wheelchair-bound boy's prayer with a resounding no.

