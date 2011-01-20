An important objection against the existence of the god of the Bible focuses on this god's character. The god of the Bible isn't simply an ideal abstraction; in Western religious traditions we find many stories about what God has done or commanded believers to do. Often such actions are contrary to basic moral principles; at the same time, God is described as the source of morality. How can this be?
Immorality of the Biblical God
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jan 20, 2011 11:31 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment