Satan Caught 'Doctoring' Evolution Data

Evolutionary theory suffered a major setback today as it was announced that Satan, former fallen angel and current head of the U.S. Geological Survey, is under investigation for ethics charges. Last week, a major news network brought to the attention of the U.S. Government a leaked email from Satan to his long-time administrative assistant detailing his trip to an archeological site in Germany, during which he had intentionally buried fossils of dinosaurs and rodents at a depth that would make the earth seem much older than it actually is. In the email, Satan not only bragged about his attempt to misguide scientists but even attached photographs of himself at the site, placing the fossils into the ground.