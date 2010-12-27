Is There Such a Thing as a "Good" Christian?

This is how I've arrived at this question: Let's say there's a scale of Christianity, and at the far end of the scale is Fred Phelps, of the Westburo Baptist Church and the famed 'God hates fags' preacher.

So what's on the other end of the spectrum? Is it tolerant, love-they-neighbor Christianity? Or is it non-Christianity.

I illustrate my point by saying that nearly all of my Christian friends denounce Fred Phelps, but with every one of them, I can ask them a few questions and they end up defending him. In other words, it seems that the difference between Fred Phelps and mainstream Christianity is that Fred Phelps is living a life more committed to Christian principles than the average Christian. If this is the case, then if a person doesn't want to be like Fred Phelps, then the only choice is to not be a Christian.