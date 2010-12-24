The Atheist Argument Against God DESTROYED

That's right, the entire atheist argument for "facts" had been championed by the author of this newspaper article.

You better run and hide Richard Dawkins!

"As Christians, we are often asked by atheists and scientists to prove that God exists; proof, by one definition, meaning empirical and falsifiable evidence, without which religion in general, and Christianity specifically, is nothing more than a myth. But is God a myth? And if so, how do you prove a myth?

Unlike the myths and legends of old, Christianity really did happen. There are actual eyewitnesses, many of them choosing a martyr's death by fire or consumption rather than deny what they knew to be true. Men and women die for many things; but no one dies for a myth...except maybe Al Gore, when it comes to global warming. In fact, there is more evidence for Christianity's Christ than there is for history's Julius Caesar."